COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Columbia Police Department will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to announce an additional arrest in the mall shooting at Columbiana Centre.

The press conference will start at 4:00 p.m.

We previously reported that the first call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon about gunshots near the Gap store, the police chief said. Then they started to receive multiple calls.

Police said 12 people were injured in a shooting at Columbiana Centre Saturday afternoon. Nine people were injured in the shooting and five suffered from other injuries such as broken bones and head trauma while trying to leave the mall for safety. The oldest person injured is 73 and the youngest person is 15.

On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Jewayne Price.

According to the police department, two additional males that were detained for questioning were released from custody after it was determined they were not involved in the shooting.

The police department said investigators will continue to identify two additional suspects who were observed with firearms.

Price was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He was released from the Lexington County Detention on a $25,000 bond. He is also on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge is allowing Price to travel from home to work certain times of the day.

