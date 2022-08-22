NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston.

Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults.

While details about what led to the brawl remain unknown, responding officers said they were met with a large crowd inside the restaurant arguing and attempting to attack one another.

Officers worked to clear out the restaurant but said the crowd continued to verbally threaten and attack each other on multiple occasions.

According to a report from NCPD, a female suspect was told to stop approaching other groups, cursing and yelling but they said the woman disobeyed commands and continued to verbally attack people and “walk around officers to get to them.”

The woman was taken into custody for breach of peace but was released on scene.

Dashawn Grant (Charleston County Detention Center)

Lizeller Dixon (Charleston County Detention Center)

Two others were arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center including 48-year-old Lizeller Dixon and 26-year-old Dashawn Grant – both charged with breach of peace.