CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say an elementary school student stabbed a school staff member in the arm with a pencil Thursday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Memminger Elementary on Beaufain Street around 10:25 a.m. after a School Resource Officer (SRO) was alerted to a confrontation involving a student and staff member.

“In response, the SRO located both involved individuals and was able to promptly coordinate the subsequent response,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibson with Charleston PD.

Through an investigation, authorities determined that the student used a pencil to stab the staff member in the arm. The victim was initially treated on-scene for a non-life-threatening injury before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Sgt. Gibson said the Assessment/Mobile Crisis team with the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center was called to provide support for the student.

“The quick intervention by the SRO showcases the significance we attach to school security and safety. We are grateful our SRO was alerted and able to rapidly respond,” Lieutenant Jeffery Harrison, the commander of the School Resource Officers and the School Security Response Team.

The principal told parents that no students witnessed the injury, according to the Charleston County School District. The school was put in a hold while EMS responded and transported the staff member to the hospital.

As of now, no criminal charges are expected for the student.

Sgt. Gibson said the police department will work with the Charleston County School District and Memminger Elementary School as they address the incident.