1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Highlands School Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District The Phoenix Center

Police: SC bar owner drives home after killing pedestrian

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Brinker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say the owner of a South Carolina bar was intoxicated and waited until he got to his home to report he struck a pedestrian.

Investigators say by the time they arrived early Monday at the ramp to the James Island Parkway, 57-year-old Dale Wirth was dead.

Charleston Police charged 36-year-old Daniel Brinker with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

A police report shows Brinker drove at least 6 miles from the wreck on state Highway 30 near downtown Charleston to his home.

Brinker owns Dudley’s On Ann in downtown Charleston.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store