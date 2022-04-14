ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a man who struck a moped and fled.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 6 around 10:27 p.m. A truck driver struck the driver of a moped that was traveling east along Long Shoals Road near the intersection of CP &L Drive in front of Ingles.

Witnesses said the truck driver ran over the moped and continued traveling eastbound on Long Shoals Road according to police.

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital, police said. The 39-year-old male was in critical condition on life support but he is now stable.

Suspect of Hit and Run (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)

Suspect’s Car (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)

Police said witnesses at the scene described the suspect’s vehicle as a late-model red or burgundy pickup truck with a possible raised suspension.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of a nearby business that showed the suspect exiting the building prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or who witnessed the crash can anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or directly reaching out to APD at (828) 252-1110.