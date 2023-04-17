RUTHERFORTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a larceny suspect.

According to the police department, the suspect is wanted for questioning in a larceny that happened at the Dollar General near South Main Street on April 8.

The suspect was seen driving a gray/bluish Chrystler 300 with a missing headlight on the passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lt. Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 289-0383.