FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department needs the public’s help finding a man accused of assaulting an officer.

Police said officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are searching the area of Beaver Street, Valley View Street and Matheny Farm for the suspect.

Officials said the suspect ran away after hitting the officer.

The suspect was last seen wearing black and white clothing according to police.

Anyone that has seen the suspect is asked to call 911.