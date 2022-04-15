ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a man that physically assaulted another man Tuesday evening.

According to APD, the incident took place at an area hotel on the 100 block of Tunnel Road. Officers were dispatched to the location to investigate a fight in progress around 6 p.m.

The police said the parties had dispersed when they arrived.

Evidence showed that a man became aggressive and struck another man repeatedly in the head and torso, police said. The victim was attempting to back away from the fight.

Police described the suspect between the age of 25 to 30 with a tattoo of a cross on his forearm. He was wearing khaki shorts with no shirt.

Police said witnesses at the scene saw the suspect leave on foot carrying a red backpack and a black backpack. They suggested that he may be a construction worker that goes by the name “Ant.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can anonymously share by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or directly contacting APD at (828) 252-1110.