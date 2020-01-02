Police: Woman charged in slaying of 2 children, adult man

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of two children and an adult.

Serenity Rose, 2, Mkenzie McKinney, 10, and Jerry Griffin, 61, were identified Wednesday as victims in a slaying at a home in Greensboro, police spokesman Ron Glenn said in a news release.

Police say officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers initially observed an aggravated assault but later said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Brittany McKinney, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder shortly after officers began investigating, Glenn said. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.

The victim’s causes of death haven’t been announced. Police also didn’t specify what relationship McKinney may have had to each of the victims.