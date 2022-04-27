COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Powerball plans to draw a jackpot Wednesday for close to $454 million.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lottery has not had a jackpot winner since February 14.

If no one wins, this would be the lottery’s 31st drawing without a winner, according to the lottery.

The lottery said the previous drawing sold more than 15,000 tickets in South Carolina and 950,000 nationally.

Players interested in Wednesday’s drawing can purchase a $2 ticket until the drawing at 10:59 p.m., the lottery said.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.