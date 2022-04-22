COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Powerball plans to draw a $400 million jackpot Saturday for their 30th anniversary week.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner can choose to take a cash value of $240.8 million.

The previous drawing saw more than 14,000 winning tickets sold in South Carolina, the lottery said.

According to the lottery, tickets sold in Greenville, Batesburg and Bluffton on Monday missed winning the jackpot by one number.

Players interested in Saturday’s drawing can purchase a $2 ticket until the drawing at 10:59 p.m. said the lottery.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.