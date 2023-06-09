RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to two areas of central North Carolina Friday.

The pair is expected to visit Rocky Mount and Fort Liberty — formerly Fort Bragg — on Friday, June 9, the White House news release said. The North Carolina Republican Convention is also planned to start Thursday and continue into Sunday morning.

In Rocky Mount, the White House said the Bidens will talk about “how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina.”

The news release said the jobs are being created as a result of President Biden’s “Investing in America Agenda.”

At the newly named Fort Liberty, President Biden and the First Lady will meet with members of the military and their families, the news release said.

The pair will also speak at an event supporting “Joining Forces,” which is an effort by Dr. Jill Biden to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.