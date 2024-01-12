COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden will return to South Carolina for an event scheduled for later this month.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Friday that the president will deliver remarks at the party’s First in the Nation Celebration and dinner, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27 in Columbia.

Voters in South Carolina will head to the polls on Feb. 3 to cast their ballot in the first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential preference primary where Biden will appear along with two other candidates seeking the party’s nomination.

It would mark President Biden’s second visit to the Palmetto State this month. He traveled to Charleston on Monday and spoke to supporters at Emanuel AME Church before visiting Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood.

“We are so proud and excited to welcome President Biden to the Palmetto State a week before South Carolina Democrats head to the polls on February 3 and make history in our *first* first-in-the-nation primary. The President recognizes that South Carolina voters matter. Black voters matter. And Southern voters matter,” said South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain and South Carolina Executive Director Jay Parmley in a joint statement released early Friday morning.

The pair went on to say, “We are grateful to him for honoring his commitment to our state and to our party by coming back to the place that started his road to the White House. For the first time ever, the backbone of the Democratic Party – Black voters – will choose who they want in the White House first. This dinner will be a night of celebration for the historic role the Palmetto State now plays in our party’s nominating process.”

Leaders with the SC Democratic Party say they have held a dinner with candidates, national figures, local elected officials, and community members during every primary season.

The dinner will also feature Congressman James Clyburn, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, and other community leaders.

Presidential candidates Marianne Williamson and Congressman Dean Phillips have also been invited.