President Donald Trump to host campaign rally in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump will speak to a crowd of his supporters at a “Make America Great Again,” rally on Wednesday evening in Gastonia.

The rally will be held at the Gastonia Municipal Airport at 7 p.m. The doors open to the public at 4 p.m.

Officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte potentially 15,000 people could attend, if not more.

Attendees are asked to register online ahead of the rally. When registering, guests must “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

When guests arrive, they’ll go through security and receive temperature checks. Masks will be available.

In response to Trump’s upcoming rally, city leaders told Fox 46 Charlotte: “We are working with many agencies to make this is a safe event for everyone.”

Parking is not available on-site, but instead, at surrounding properties where attendees will be shuttled in.

Traffic is expected to be a problem during Wednesday’s afternoon rush hour as the president makes his way from the Charlotte airport to Gastonia. For security reasons, the president’s exact route has not been released, but if he travels by motorcade from the Air National Guard in Charlotte, he’ll have to either go on I-85 or Wilkinson Boulevard to get to the Gastonia Airport.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry the president’s event online and social media.

