President Trump set to visit NC, tour company involved in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Trump is set to visit a Morrisville company Monday that is doing crucial work in the ongoing effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump will tour the Fujifilm BioTech Center to get a closer look at the potential vaccine.

The facility is manufacturing components of the potential vaccine that was developed by Novavax. The process normally takes several months but has been compressed down into just several weeks.

“The pandemic is something that’s affecting us all and so I have a chance to work on something that may have a significant impact,” said Martin Meeson, the CEO of Fujifilm.

Trump will have a chance to tour the facility and get a look at the progress being made.

Congressman Mark Walker of North Carolina will be there to greet the president.

Walker says both his parents had the virus and are doing better. Walker, a Republican, said the visit from Trump is a significant moment for the state and in the fight against the virus.

“For them to look to North Carolina and say ‘help us solve this, how do we work with the government in a private partnership that we can begin to really solve maybe the greatest crisis that our country has ever faced?’ It is still early, but there’s a lot of hope here,” said Walker, who represents the 6th district.

The potential vaccine is currently in a phase one clinical trial and could reach phase three by the fall.

The president is expected to speak briefly following his tour of the facility.