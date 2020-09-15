President Trump visiting Fayetteville Saturday, 4th NC visit in a month

State News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump will be making his fourth campaign visit to North Carolina in as long as a month when he visits Fayetteville on Saturday.

Trump is set to host a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Sept. 19.

The campaign visit is listed as a “General Admission” event. Doors are expected to open at 3 p.m.

Trump was at Mills River in the North Carolina mountains and at the National Republican Convention in Charlotte on Aug. 24.

He was in Wilmington at the coast on Sept. 2, where he toured the Battleship North Carolina and designated Wilmington a WWII Heritage City.

Trump made a stop in Winston-Salem on Sept. 8.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories