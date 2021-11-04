Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare to end contract agreement

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health and UnitedHeathcare were unable to come to a contact agreement, which means Prisma Health will be out of network for UnitedHealthcare users beginning in 2022.

According to Prisma Health’s website, they offered United Healthcare a number of options that provide access to Prisma Health’s organization at reimbursement rates that reflect the costs of providing medical care, but they were unable to come to an agreement.   

Contracts will be ending on the following schedule: 

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, Prisma Health hospitals and physicians in the Upstate will be out of network with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage, employer-sponsored health plans, VA Community Care Network, United Behavioral Health and Spectera Eyecare Network plans. 

Effective March 1, 2022, Prisma Health hospitals and physicians in the Midlands will be out of network with the same plans. Exception: Effective April 1, 2022, Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital will be out of network with UnitedHealthcare plans.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store