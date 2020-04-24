Producer of Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ explains geography gaffe

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It was an editing oversight which may have led some viewers of the Netflix series “Outer Banks” to think a town in central North Carolina is a ferry ride away from the coast, the show’s producer said.

Jonas Pate, a Raeford native, said in the original script, characters took a ferry from an island to the coast, then took a ride-sharing service to Chapel Hill, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Pate said the scene that involved getting into the ride-share and trip to Chapel Hill was never even shot, and no one realized cutting it would imply Chapel Hill was on the coast.

Chapel Hill is approximately 226 miles (363 kilometers) west of the Outer Banks and the Atlantic Ocean.

“I don’t want people to think that we don’t know Chapel Hill isn’t near the coast. Maybe I’m over thinking this, but we’re super proud of it, we bleed North Carolina and we want it to reflect well on our state,” Pate said.

The mistake has prompted jokes on social media targeting a show which has attracted an international audience during the coronavirus pandemic.

