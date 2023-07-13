SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newly released recordings from inside a South Carolina jail give a glimpse into the relationship between convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and his son Buster.

The recordings were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The phone call was made on May 16, 2023, about two months after Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

It’s the first time we’re hearing his voice since his conviction. The call itself lasted less than a minute and took place right after his son Buster wrapped up his first televised interview since the trial with FOX News.