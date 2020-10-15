Record number of single-day COVID-19 cases reported in NC with 2,532

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A record-high number of single-day COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday with 2,532 new cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

The previous record high was reported on July 18 with 2,486 cases.

This is just the fifth time the state has reported 2,400 or more cases in a single day, according to NCDHHS data.

The state is reporting a total of 238,939 COVID-19 cases.

The percent positive is slightly down for the second day in a row, but still at 6.5 percent on Thursday, according to data. The percent positive was 6.7 on Wednesday.

NCDHHS reports 18 deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday, pushing the total number of deaths to 3,874 in the state.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are down slightly but remain high with 1,140 people which is 12 fewer than Wednesday.

Thursday marks the ninth day in a row that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are above 1,000.