SHELBY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R) was charged with driving with a revoked license, court records showed.

Cawthorn, who represents the state’s western-most counties in the 11th district, was pulled over on March 3, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

The Citizen-Times noted that the maximum punishment for driving with a revoked license is 20 days in jail, although a fine or probation are more common.

Records show that Cawthorn is due in court in Cleveland County on May 6.

Cawthorn also has a Polk County court date on April 18 and in Buncombe County on May 3.

Both are for speeding. According to the Citizen-Times, the Polk County incident happened on Jan. 8 when Cawthorn was going 87 mph in a 70-mph zone. The Buncombe County citation came after he was going 89 mph in a 65-mph zone on Oct. 18.

At 18 years old, Cawthorn was partially paralyzed in a 2014 car crash in which he was a passenger.