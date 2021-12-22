Rep. Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Chairman Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, examining Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland biotech firm whose Baltimore plant ruined millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – U.S. Representative James Clyburn announced Wednesday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Clyburn, the Majority Whip in the U.S. House, said in a statement that he took a PCR test on Monday after receiving an inconclusive result from his at-home test on Sunday.

“This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic. I am fully vaccinated and received my booster in September,” said Clyburn.

Clyburn tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University on Friday. The two appeared on stage together at the university’s commencement ceremony.

Clyburn said he took the at-home test as a precaution prior to his granddaughter’s wedding.

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus,” Clyburn said in a statement. “We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy.”