CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) has secured a second term as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

She beat out Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Mace was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, ousting Democrat Joe Cunningham and becoming the first Republican woman to represent South Carolina in Congress.

In June 2022, she won her party’s nomination and the chance to keep her seat by defeating Trump-backed candidate Katie Arrington during the state’s primary.

From 2018 to 2020, she represented the 99th district in the South Carolina House of Representatives, covering Hanahan, northeast Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island.

Mace was born on Fort Bragg in North Carolina and received a degree in business administration from the Citadel before earning a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Georgia.