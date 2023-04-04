CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Dena J. King, announced that a repeated sex offender was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

According to the attorney’s office, Brian Wittke, 51, a previously convicted sex offender who shared child pornography online and produced child pornography of children under age two was sentenced to life in prison.

According to filed court documents and Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, between March 29, 2017,

and July 28, 2020, Wittke engaged in sexually explicit conduct with two children for the purpose

of producing child pornography videos.

The criminal investigation began when an undercover detective with the Boone Police Department downloaded child pornography videos that Wittke shared online.

The downloads led to law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at Wittke’s residence where the officers seized a thumb drive.

A forensic examination of the thumb drive revealed the presence of 57 child pornography videos, five of which showed Wittke engaging in sexual conduct with two children under age two.

In 2001, Wittke was convicted in Wilkes County of two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

On October 6, 2022, Wittke pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

He is currently in federal custody.