SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) provided an update on the release of the 2020 Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina.

The report shows a big increase in drug overdose deaths for the year 2020 – the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC said.

The report said from 2019 to 2020, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths in the state increased by 59%, from 876 to 1,400. Also from 2019 to 2020, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased 105%, from 537 to 1,100. Fentanyl was involved in 79% of all opioid-involved overdose deaths.

DHEC said the total number of all drug overdoses increased by 53% across the state, from 1,131 to 1,734.

While we cannot directly correlate these overdose deaths to the stress and emotional toll these individuals may have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina’s overdose death data follows national trends that substance misuse has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health and substance use disorders are part of public health, and DHEC is committed to working with fellow state agencies, federal partners, local law enforcement, and community groups to help prevent additional drug overdose deaths. Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director

According to DAODAS, they are a government agency in charge of ensuring quality services to prevent or reduce the negative consequences of substance use and addictions.

Just Plain Killers, maintained by DAODAS, is an education initiative of DAODAS and the state’s Opioid Emergency Response Team (OERT), which is a collaboration between DAODAS, DHEC, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and others.

Officials said the Just Plain Killers dashboard is in the process of being updated to reflect the 2020 data. The dashboard provides county-level breakdowns of drug overdose deaths and prescription drug dispersion, among other drug-related information.

Despite the increase in overdose deaths in 2020, it is important that we recognize the tremendous work that is being done across sectors to reverse this heartbreaking trend. I cannot overstate the urgency of continuing our efforts to save lives, as it allows many to start on the path to treatment and recovery from opioid use disorder. Sara Goldsby, Director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS)

There are resources available for anyone experiencing substance use issues, according to officials. For information on how to access help, treatment, or information, contact DAODAS at (803) 896-5555. Anyone experiencing substance use issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic can call a 24/7 support line at (844) 724-6737, which is operated by DAODAS and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.