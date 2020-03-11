Report: USC to extend spring break due to coronavirus

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina plans to extend spring break by an extra week in order to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to a newspaper report.

The Post and Courier is reporting that USC officials will announce the change Wednesday and that the university is also considering online instruction in lieu of in-person classes.

The extended spring break would end on March 20 instead of March 13.

The paper is also reporting that there are no scheduled changes to USC sports events.

Clemson University is telling students to be prepared for the possibility of online lessons following spring break.

Spring break for Clemson students runs from March 16 to March 20.

