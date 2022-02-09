Republican backed bill that would establish early voting in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A panel of South Carolina House members are considering a bill that would establish a two-week early voting period for general elections.

A House Judiciary subcommittee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss H.4919 filed by Speaker of the House Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) and other Republicans.

The bill would create early voting across the state. Any registered voter in South Carolina would be able to vote early in-person under this proposal. The legislation would also change requirements for people voting absentee by mail.

People who spoke on the bill Wednesday said no-excuse early voting would be a good thing for South Carolina voters. Right now, voters can cast absentee in-person or by mail ballots if they fall under a certain list of approved reasons under state law.

The bill also sets how many early voting locations a county can have based on population and size. It lays out a requirement that these locations must be 10 miles apart. A county’s elections office must be used as early voting location, which could lead to some issues for more populated counties.

Charleston County Board of Elections & Voter Registration Executive Director Isaac Cramer said, “We want efficient elections. We don’t want elections where people are waiting for hours on hours to vote. That’s my concern on the 10 mile part. They’ll wait hours and hours to vote at my office. I can have 1000 people staff that location but it won’t change the make up of my lobby.”

The legislation would change absentee voting by mail procedures. It would require a witness to also print their name on a ballot. Right now, a witness signature and their address is required.

Absentee voters would also need to provide a number from a government issued photo ID when applying for their ballot. That includes: a state driver’s license, another form of photo ID from SC DMV, a passport, a military ID or a voter registration card with a photo.

Lynn Teague with the League of Women Voters of South Carolina expressed concerns over this portion of the bill. She said, “We don’t see how they could be verified if it’s a military ID or a passport number unless you ask the voter to show up in person. You don’t have access to those databases.”

Teague told lawmakers her organization would like to see a way for voters to correct or cure their ballots if election officials find errors.

The House Judiciary subcommittee did not take any action on the legislation Wednesday and lawmakers are expected to propose amendments to the bill.