COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chances of having early voting in upcoming elections in South Carolina appear to be dying after the state House and governor accused the Senate of a power grab.

The Republicans aren’t happy with fellow Republicans in the Senate changing the bill so they can confirm the governor’s selections for the state elections board.

The bill unanimously passed both the House and Senate.

But with Gov. Henry McMaster’s backing, House leaders say they may send the bill back to committee to kill it.

Both blame Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey.

Massey says the approval is a needed check because the governor didn’t punish the board or executive director for poor choices made about ballot drop boxes and whether to require absentee ballot signatures during the 2020 elections.