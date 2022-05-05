TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – Tryon town officials are asking residents to shelter in place due to a chemical hazardous situation Thursday.

The Tryon Fire Department said they were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. for a hazard involving a pool chemical at a home on Second Street in the Godshaw Hill community.

Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital and a neighbor was evacuated from their home.

Residents have been asked to shelter in place on the following streets until the area is safe:

Second Street

Broadway

Broadway Extension

Whitney Avenue

Whitney Avenue Extension

Locust Street

The fire department, Tryon Police Department, Polk EMS and emergency management are all on the scene.