COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Bland Richter Law Firm, the representative for Stephen Smith’s mother Sandy Smith, has announced on Smith’s behalf that she is allocating money raised as a reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the death of Stephen Smith.

According to Bland Richter Law Firm, Sandy Smith is allocating $35,000 from the monies raised on her behalf through GoFundMe.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Stephen Smith’s death.

“We understand that providing information about a crime can be difficult, and we want to support the community however we can bring closure for the Smith family,” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement.

Bland Richter LLP encourages anyone with information about Stephen Smith’s death is urged to contact SLED at 803-737-9000 or email tips@sled.sc.gov