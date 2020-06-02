RNC in Charlotte still up in the air

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Republican National Convention and whether or not Charlotte will host the event in August is a hot topic for leaders on both sides of the aisle.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump threatened to pull the convention out of Charlotte if certain requirements, one of them being a packed house, are not met by Governor Roy Cooper. Cooper responded by saying he will not compromise the health and safety of North Carolinians.

On Tuesday Republican congressmen Dan Bishop and Ted Budd of North Carolina joined South Carolina congressman Ralph Norman along with RNC co-chair Glenn McCall to call for immediate action by Cooper outside the Spectrum Center in uptown.

With 83 days to go, they are demanding that time is of the essence and that local businesses need reassurances.

“This is about green,” Congressman Norman said pulling out a $1 bill from his wallet. “Move the date back, just don’t end it. A lot of us are dying to get this.”

“We have no guidance from him,” RNC chairman McCall said on communication with Cooper.

Last week Trump said Cooper had one week to decide with Wednesday expected to be the deadline. Governors from Georgia and Florida have both offered to host the convention if it falls through in Charlotte.