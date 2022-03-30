GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, N.C. (WSPA) – Several roads are closed Wednesday afternoon to prepare for hazardous conditions.

According to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials, roads across the park are closed to prepare for high winds. Officials said roads will close due to the potential of conditions caused by downed trees and increased risk of fire.

The following roads are closed:

Newfound Gap Road

Cades Cove Loop Road

Foothills Parkway West (from Chilhowee Lake to Wears Valley)

Foothills Parkway East

The following roads are expected to close Wednesday by noon:

Little River Road

Wear Cove Gap Road

Laurel Creek Road

Cherokee Orchard Road

Tremont Road

The National Weather Service said the high wind warning for the mountains is in effect starting at 8 a.m. and ending Thursday at 6 a.m. Winds are expected to be between 40 to 50 miles per hour with gusts up to 90 miles per hour according to officials.

According to GSMNP, all road closures will remain in effect until high wind warning has expired.