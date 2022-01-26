Robert McCaffrey denied parole; McCaffrey’s wife went missing in 2012

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man sentenced to prison for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of his wife has been denied parole once again.

FILE | Gayle McCaffrey went missing in 2012 (Provided)

Robert McCaffrey was named a suspect after his wife, Gayle McCaffrey, went missing from her Charleston home in March of 2012.

While McCaffrey wasn’t found guilty of her disappearance and was later released from jail, he was found guilty of obstruction of justice in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gayle McCaffrey is presumed dead, though her body has never been found.

Family members and supporters have been circulating petitions for years aimed at keeping McCaffrey behind bars.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday when parole was denied once again. It was previously denied in January 2021.