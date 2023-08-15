GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pitt County organization has been using a unique method to provide therapy and support to people in need both mentally and physically.

Located at 1721 Blue Banks Farm Road in Greenville, the Rocking Horse Ranch uses horses for therapeutic reasons that can benefit patients along with programs that can help educate. The organization offers Therapeutic Riding, a program that focuses on safe riding skills that are most beneficial for that rider.

The certified therapeutic riding instructors are trained to work with those with special needs and ensure their safety, all the while improving gross and fine motor skills, social skills and much more.

They also offer Ground School, a program that offers lessons for learning horsemanship skills from basic to advanced like grooming and lunging. Last but not least, there’s also Horseshoes for Heroes, a program designed to assist veterans and active-duty service members by getting them acquainted with horses.

In the interview, Executive Director Morgan Tedder talks about the history of Rocking Horse Ranch, the different programs they offer to assist those with different ailments and some things that they offer but most don’t know about.

View the video to find out more.