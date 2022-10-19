SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — As absentee voting continues across South Carolina, Upstate elections officials are preparing for early voting to begin on Monday, Oct. 24.

Right now, eligible voters can request absentee ballots for the 2022 midterm election. To qualify, voters must be over 65 years of age, physically disabled, out of the county for early voting and election day, or unable to physically make it to the polls.

For a full list of absentee voting criteria, click here. Voters who wish to cast their ballots absentee must request an absentee ballot no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

While absentee voting is only available to a select group of voters, early voting is available to all voters starting Monday.

“Early voting is just in-person voting. It looks a whole lot like it does at your precinct: You come in, you’ve got to show your ID,” Spartanburg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Adam Hammons said. “We’ll get you checked in, set you up on a voting machine, you take your ballot to a scanner. It’s the same process you have on election day.”

However, polling places will be limited for early voting; voters likely will not cast ballots at their assigned precincts. To find your early voting location, click here.

To vote, all voters must bring a valid photo ID.