Saturday service hours temporarily suspended at 16 driver license offices across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting Saturday, Sept. 4, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will temporarily suspend its Saturday services at 16 driver license offices to better protect customers and staff from the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, according to authorities with the NCDMV.

“Temporarily suspending Saturday hours will reduce potential COVID exposures, as examiners who work on Saturdays typically travel from several offices to work together in one office,” NCDMV explained.

Saturday service hours from 8 a.m. – noon will be suspended at the following driver license offices:

Asheville , 1624 Patton Ave.

, 1624 Patton Ave. Charlotte , 9711 David Taylor Dr.

, 9711 David Taylor Dr. Charlotte , 201-H W. Arrowood Rd.

, 201-H W. Arrowood Rd. Durham , 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119

, 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119 Fayetteville , 831 Elm St.

, 831 Elm St. Greensboro , 2527 E. Market St.

, 2527 E. Market St. Greensboro , 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

, 2391 Coliseum Blvd. Greenville , 4651 North Creek Dr.

, 4651 North Creek Dr. Hendersonville , 125 Baystone Dr.

, 125 Baystone Dr. Hudson , 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

, 309 Pine Mountain Rd. Huntersville , 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd. Jacksonville , 299 Wilmington Hwy.

, 299 Wilmington Hwy. Monroe , 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W. Raleigh , 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101

, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 Wilmington , 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104

, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Saturday extended hours will be suspended until NCDMV determines it is safer to resume Saturday service.

Saturday hours were originally suspended in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic. Saturday services resumed in May 2021, NCDMV said.

Tips if heading to a NCDMV office