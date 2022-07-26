COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A state trial court is set to hear an injunction request to block South Carolina’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two abortion physician plaintiffs who practice in the state.

The lawsuit claims, “that the abortion ban violates South Carolinians’ state constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection by banning abortion, by providing inadequate protections for patients’ health, and by conditioning sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on the disclosure of their personal information to law enforcement,” the organization released in a statement.

The hearing is being held Tuesday at the Richland County Circuit Court beginning at 10 a.m.