SC again hits record high in new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s upward trend of coronavirus cases continued Monday as the state again set a new high for cases in a single day.

542 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in South Carolina Monday along with 11 additional deaths.

Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly patients including two in Richland County along with one each in Berkeley, Chesterfield, Dillon, Greenville, Horry, Orangeburg, and Spartanburg counties. The other two deaths were middle-aged residents of Clarendon and Kershaw counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

In Greenville County alone, 116 new cases were reported. DHEC recently identified the county as a COVID-19 hot spot.

DHEC said a total of 253,262 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

While South Carolina has increased testing since the beginning of May, the state has also seen an upward trend in the percent of positive cases among those tested.

(From: SCDHEC)

507 people are currently hospitalized who have either tested positive or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county: