SC again sets new record high for daily coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina set yet another record high for daily coronavirus cases Thursday with 687.

According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is up to 16,441.

DHEC said the percent of positive cases among those tested was 14.3 percent.

The 12 days with the highest coronavirus case counts have all occurred within the last 13 days.

The rate of percent positive cases has also been rising over the last four weeks, according to data from DHEC.

(From: SCDHEC)

The agency said that about 40% of all coronavirus cases in the state have been diagnosed in the last three weeks.

13 additional coronavirus deaths were reported in South Carolina Thursday.

10 of the deaths occurred in elderly residents, including three people in Spartanburg County, two people in Greenville County, two in Colleton County, and one person each in Florence and Fairfield counties.

Three of the deaths were middle-aged residents of South Carolina, including two in Spartanburg County and one in Lexington County.

A total of 265,351 coronavirus tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: