SC approved for federal grant for additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina has been approved for FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program which will provide an extra $300 in unemployment benefits on top of the state’s weekly benefit.

The LWA payments will be retroactive to August 1. Officials said the grant from FEMA has a funding cap and that payments will end if funds run out.

All payments will end by December 26, 2020 if funding has not run out.

The program was created by President Donald Trump after the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which was a part of the CARES Act.

Governor Henry McMaster authorized the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to apply for the federal aid in a letter last week.

According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, for each week an eligible claimant receives at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits, the LWA will add $300.

Additional information on eligibility is available on the DEW website.