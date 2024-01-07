COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a multistate effort asking the Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court decision barring former President Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot.

“Simply, states do not have the power to keep Trump off the ballot. Period. These efforts are fueled by partisan politics and not the rule of law,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “If you don’t want to vote for Trump, then don’t vote for him. But based on major polls, there are many who do, and they should be able to cast their ballot for him without confusion and manufactured chaos.”

On Dec. 19, the Colorado Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible to hold office in the White House and removed him from Colorado’s presidential primary ballot in a 4-3 vote.

The court cited Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol Building disqualified him from the ballot based on the U.S. Constitution insurrection clause, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, as justification.

On Dec. 28, following Colorado, Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State removed Trump from the state’s primary ballot, citing the same insurrection clause used by the Colorado court.

On Jan. 3, 2024, Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Court’s ruling after his legal team filed appeals against the Maine Secretary of State ruling.

The Associated Press reported that Trump does not need the state of Colorado’s votes to win the election. The problem is that the Colorado decision can prompt other state leaders who oppose Trump to follow suit, and he will be removed in other states needed to win the election.

“The Colorado Supreme Court decision would unconstitutionally disenfranchise millions of voters in Colorado and likely be used as a template to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters nationwide,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in their appeal to the Supreme Court.

Several states have joined the coalition brief, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming, Arizona, and West Virginia.

If you would like to read the full brief, click here.