GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An multi-jurisdictional investigation in the Upstate called “Devil in Disguise” primarily focused on fentanyl trafficking and associated overdose deaths, which resulted in over 60 people being indicted.

On Wednesday morning, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson spoke about the results from “Devil in Disguise”. There were five indictments issued in three Upstate counties against 64 defendants on 327 narcotics and other charges.

The State Grand Jury has also indicted alleged fentanyl dealers for murder, accessory before the fact to murder, and conspiracy to commit murder for their alleged role in distributing fentanyl to victims who died from resulting overdoses.

Other charges extended from this investigation included: trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, money laundering, and illegal possession of a weapon, as well as possession, possession with intent to distribute, and distribution charges for the various narcotics involved.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Greenville County had 278 drug-related overdose deaths in 2022, most of which were related to fentanyl trafficking.

Through this investigation, at least six fentanyl overdose deaths have been allegedly tied to this trafficking and distribution conspiracy, with eight other overdoses still being investigated.

Attorney General Wilson said he had a message for those “who seek to profit from this poison.”

“We are coming for you and we are going to use every weapon at our disposal,” he said.

Bond hearings for some of the defendants will be on Wednesday and Thursday at the Greenville County Courthouse.