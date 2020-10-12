SC attorneys can get training credit by being poll workers

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court will give six hours of training credit to any attorney who volunteers to be poll workers on Election Day.

Lawyers must work the entire day on Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. poll opening to 7 p.m. poll closing, minus regular breaks, and can’t take any payment to get the continuing legal education credit, according to an order from the state’s highest court.

Attorneys are required to get additional training periodically to maintain their legal license.

The court said in its order allowing the credit that finding poll workers is especially important because some people who traditional work elections are opting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The polling place is required to be in South Carolina and judges are not eligible for the credit.

