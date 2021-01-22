SC-based lawyer to represent Trump in impeachment trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawyer from South Carolina will serve on former President Trump’s defense team during his second impeachment trail, according to a Trump adviser.

Butch Bowers, a Columbia-based attorney, holds bar admissions from SC, DC, the US District Court – District of SC, US Court of Military Appeals for the Armed Forces, US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the US Supreme Court.

Bowers is no stranger to working with high-profile political figures. He served as counsel to former SC Governor Mark Sanford during his impeachment trail. In 2007, Bowers was appointed by then-President George W. Bush as Special Counsel for Voting Matters, US Department of Justice.

Bowers also represented former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.

He holds a Bachelor of Political Science from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Public Administration from the College of Charleston, and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University School of Law.

In addition to his career in law, Bowers is a current member of the SC Air National Guard.

According to Bowers Law Office website, the firm represents ” businesses, senior elected officials, government agencies, political campaigns, and advocacy organizations… on… litigation matters, legislative and regulatory issues, and crisis management strategies.”

Excited to announce that Columbia, SC-based Butch Bowers has joined President Trump’s legal team. Butch is well respected by both Republicans and Democrats and will do an excellent job defending President Trump. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 21, 2021

Trump Adviser Jason Miller said that Bowers is “well respected by both republicans and democrats and will do an excellent job defending President Trump.”