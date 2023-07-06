MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) — An ocean, sand and a proposal… what could go wrong?

Thanks to the help of one good Samaritan and local police, a young man from Tennessee was able to recover from what could’ve been a proposal gone wrong, according to a post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook.

The couple was enjoying a photoshoot afternoon along Myrtle Beach on Saturday when an engagement ring went missing from the man’s back pocket. He realized he had dropped it once they reached their last photo location.

Understandably frazzled, the man flagged down nearby Beach Patrol Officer John Lively for help. Lively joined in on the search for the ring and even got two more fellow officers — Sean Owens and Zachary Stashick—to join in.

While canvasing the previous photo-op spots, Officer Shon McCluskey and a K-9 named Goggles showed up to help finish the search. Police said the hunt for the ring was even used as a training exercise for the dog.

If four officers, a dog, and the couple weren’t enough of a search party, one more decided to help.

A local resident overheard the search crew and jumped in with his metal detector.

Making quick work of it, the good Samaritan found the ring using the detector.

At long last, the young man from Tennessee had the ring in hand and asked his love to marry him. To the joy of him and the search party, she said yes!