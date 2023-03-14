COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives voted to reduce the salary of a constitutional officer.

Monday night, the House passed an amendment to their budget proposal that would cut Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom’s salary to $1.

“This is in regards to what I’m calling the $3.5 billion whoopsie,” said Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland).

Rep. Bauer was referring to an accounting error lawmakers learned about in February. Comptroller General Eckstrom informed senators about a $3.5 billion overstatement of the state’s cash balances.

The number was reported in his office’s annual financial report. According to Eckstrom, it was corrected last fall.

Over the last few weeks, a Senate Finance subcommittee has been investigating the error.

“We’re hearing that it’s a mapping error and a coding error but clearly the responsibility with this report lies with the state Comptroller General,” said Sen. Larry Grooms (R-Berkeley).

The subcommittee finalized recommendations in response to the error Tuesday afternoon. They are expected to be released Wednesday.