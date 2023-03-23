COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom submitted his resignation letter Thursday morning.

According to the South Carolina Governor’s Office, his resignation came after an accounting error lawmakers learned about in February.

Comptroller General Eckstrom informed senators about a $3.5 billion overstatement of the state’s cash balances.

Over the last few weeks, a Senate Finance subcommittee has been investigating the error.

Lawmakers even suggested lowering Eckstrom’s salary to $1.

According to Eckstorm’s letter, his resignation is effective April 30.