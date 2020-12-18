SC congressman cracks open beer in final US House speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina made it one for the road Thursday, cracking open a can of beer in a toast to his fellow members in sign-off of his brief tenure in Congress.

Cunningham pulled a can from his suit jacket and said, “I raise this glass to my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans.”

In 2019, the freshman was stopped from bringing a six-pack of beer onto the House floor because alcohol is prohibited.

At the time, he said he wanted to give a collection of South Carolina brews to the co-chairman of the House’s Small Brewer’s Caucus.

Cunningham lost his bid for a second term in November.

