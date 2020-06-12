SC continues to see record high number of coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day Friday with 770.

The 14 days with the highest number of coronavirus cases have all occurred in the last 15 days, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

A total of 17,170 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 statewide.

Five more coronavirus deaths were also reported in the state. All five deaths were elderly residents in Aiken, Charleston, Lexington, Orangeburg, and Richland counties, DHEC said.

DHEC said the cases reported Friday consisted of 14.4% of those who were tested.

The percent of positive cases among those tested has also continued to rise over the past 4 weeks, according to DHEC data.

(From: SCDHEC)

A total of 272,128 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

512 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 5

Anderson County: 11

Bamberg County: 1

Beaufort County: 33

Berkeley County: 9

Calhoun County: 3

Charleston County: 54

Cherokee County: 8

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 9

Clarendon County: 6

Colleton County: 12

Darlington County: 4

Dillon County: 5

Dorchester County: 9

Edgefield County: 1

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 20

Georgetown County: 15

Greenville County: 142

Greenwood County: 24

Horry County: 88

Jasper County: 2

Kershaw County: 16

Lancaster County: 2

Laurens County: 11

Lee County: 1

Lexington County: 61

Marion County: 3

Marlboro County: 6

Newberry County: 3

Oconee County: 3

Orangeburg County: 11

Pickens County: 20

Richland County: 73

Saluda County: 2

Spartanburg County: 44

Sumter County: 23

Union County: 1

Williamsburg County: 5

York County: 22