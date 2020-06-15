Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM

SC coronavirus case counts lower after days of increases

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – After five straight days of rising cases, South Carolina saw more than 200 fewer coronavirus cases Monday than the previous day.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state saw 582 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

DHEC reported that the deaths were elderly residents from Charleston and Lexington counties.

19,378 people have tested positive for the virus in South Carolina and a total of 602 people have died.

536 people are currently hospitalized in the state who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 293,754 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

In addition to having fewer cases Monday, the state also saw a decrease in the percent of positive cases among those tested: 9.2 percent.

However, the percent positive rate has trended upward since mid-May.

(From: SCDHEC)

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 3
  • Aiken County: 2
  • Anderson County: 6
  • Bamberg County: 3
  • Barnwell County: 1
  • Beaufort County: 24
  • Berkeley County: 19
  • Calhoun County: 4
  • Charleston County: 76
  • Cherokee County: 1
  • Chester County: 3
  • Chesterfield County: 1
  • Clarendon County: 7
  • Colleton County: 3
  • Darlington County: 3
  • Dillon County: 1
  • Dorchester County: 11
  • Edgefield County: 1
  • Fairfield County: 3
  • Florence County: 13
  • Georgetown County: 17
  • Greenville County: 91
  • Greenwood County: 8
  • Horry County: 62
  • Jasper County: 1
  • Kershaw County: 4
  • Lancaster County: 2
  • Laurens County: 23
  • Lexington County: 30
  • Marion County: 2
  • Marlboro County: 1
  • Newberry County: 5
  • Oconee County: 6
  • Orangeburg County: 35
  • Pickens County: 7
  • Richland County: 42
  • Saluda County: 2
  • Spartanburg County: 32
  • Sumter County: 7
  • Union County: 1
  • Williamsburg County: 3
  • York County: 16

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories