SC coronavirus case counts lower after days of increases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – After five straight days of rising cases, South Carolina saw more than 200 fewer coronavirus cases Monday than the previous day.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state saw 582 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

DHEC reported that the deaths were elderly residents from Charleston and Lexington counties.

19,378 people have tested positive for the virus in South Carolina and a total of 602 people have died.

536 people are currently hospitalized in the state who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 293,754 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

In addition to having fewer cases Monday, the state also saw a decrease in the percent of positive cases among those tested: 9.2 percent.

However, the percent positive rate has trended upward since mid-May.

(From: SCDHEC)

New cases by county: